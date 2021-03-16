KSP: More than 4 ounces of meth found after DUI arrest

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police said more than four ounces of meth were found after a DUI arrest in Magoffin County.

Police said a trooper pulled over Jerry Shepherd, 50, of Salyersville near the intersection of KY Route 40 and KY Route 1437 in Falcon community.

During the traffic stop, police said Shepherd was arrested for driving under the influence.

While searching the car, troopers say they found more than four ounces of suspected meth, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and more than $8,000 in cash.

Shepherd is facing charges of first-degree trafficking in meth, possessing drug paraphernalia, DUI, and several traffic and equipment violations.

He was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.