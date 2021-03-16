Advertisement

Lawmakers face more spending decisions as budget bill passes

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press and WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have passed a new state budget. But a Senate leader said Monday it’s only the start as they decide how to spend pandemic-related federal money headed to the state.

The bill that cleared the legislature mostly holds the line on spending. It sets significant money aside in a “rainy day” fund as they decide how to use the federal money.

Gov. Andy Beshear says he’s disappointed the budget stripped his spending priorities. He’s hoping to reach an agreement with lawmakers on how to spend the federal aid before the legislative session ends in late March.

