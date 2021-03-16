Advertisement

Lawsuit seeks to avoid bills for unsuccessful impeachment of Beshear, Cameron

Frankfort State Capitol
Frankfort State Capitol(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Attorneys for the people who unsuccessfully tried to remove the governor, attorney general and a lawmaker from office have filed a federal lawsuit to avoid bills of more than $60,000.

House panel tabulates what impeachment petitioners owe

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the suit filed Monday seeks to strike down the state law under which the three groups of petitioners were billed, saying it violates their Constitutional rights.

Among other things, the lawsuit says it penalizes the petitioners for the content of their speech.

State law says anyone who brings an unsuccessful impeachment petition is responsible for the costs associated with it.

Ky. House Impeachment Committee says no action on petitions

The lawsuit asks a judge to bar the collection of the fees and strike down the law.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
File image
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Richmond
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky’s COVID-19 death total passes 5K
Photo: WKYT/Nick Oliver
Lexington, KY police officer resigns after using N-word, going into home unauthorized
For some people, COVID-19 can present with allergy-like symptoms in the beginning.
Lexington doctor weighs in on differentiating between symptoms of allergies and COVID-19

Latest News

severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Threat Ahead
File image of money.
How to check on the status of your stimulus money
Governor Beshear announced Monday that licensed childcare centers can return to traditional...
Kentucky child care facilities return to normal class sizes
The Kentucky Senate passed a one-year budget plan on March 15th.
Kentucky lawmakers argue over how to use money from American Rescue Plan