Tanker filled with 6K gallons of milk tips over in Kentucky

According to the Anderson News, a tanker filled with 6,000 gallons of milk tipped over this...
According to the Anderson News, a tanker filled with 6,000 gallons of milk tipped over this afternoon at the corner of Jenny Lillard and Eagle Drive.(City of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky-City Hall on Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A tanker filled with 6,000 gallons of milk tipped over in Anderson County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Anderson News, it happened at the corner of Jenny Lillard and Eagle Drive.

The Anderson News says nobody was injured.

They say the driver told police his load shifted coming around a corner, causing the truck to overturn. A tow truck was called to help remove the truck, but huge puddles of milk are left on the street.

City officials say Jenny Lillard at Nathan Way will be closed for several hours and are asking folks to avoid the area.

