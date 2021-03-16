Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 2 held in shooting at Boise State University

The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a...
The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting in the vicinity of Jade Hall, which is a student housing building.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho say they’re holding two suspects in a fatal shooting near a Boise State University student housing complex.

Police tweeted that officers responded to a call about shots fired at around 11:30 Monday night.

They found a victim who was taken to a hospital and died.

Officers also searched the surrounding area and took two suspects into custody.

The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting in the vicinity of Jade Hall, which is a student housing building.

A second alert urged people to shelter in place. An all-clear message was sent less than an hour after the initial alert.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
File image
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Richmond
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky’s COVID-19 death total passes 5K
For some people, COVID-19 can present with allergy-like symptoms in the beginning.
Lexington doctor weighs in on differentiating between symptoms of allergies and COVID-19
Photo: WKYT/Nick Oliver
Lexington, KY police officer resigns after using N-word, going into home unauthorized

Latest News

Purdue Pharma is proposing a $10 billion plan to emerge from bankruptcy.
OxyContin maker Purdue proposes $10B plan to exit bankruptcy
Troopers responded to an accident in mid-afternoon and found a man and a woman trapped inside a...
Rescuers save 2 from pickup dangling over deep Idaho gorge
File image of money.
How to check on the status of your stimulus money
Governor Beshear announced Monday that licensed childcare centers can return to traditional...
Kentucky child care facilities return to normal class sizes
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
Homeland Security chief defends US handling of border surge