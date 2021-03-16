Sayre Christian Village residents reunite with families in person for the first time in nearly a year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The end of major COVID-19 restrictions at Kentucky nursing homes and assisted living facilities made for a day of reunions at Sayre Christian Village.

Families of residents like Ethel Gibson got to visit them in person Monday for the first time in nearly a year.

“Oh gosh, when I saw them, I just cried and cried,” Gibson said.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, tough restrictions on nursing homes and assisted living facilities have forced families to get creative, visiting through FaceTime or a closed window.

“I mean that window is good, but you just want to get out there and hug them,” Gibson said.

Now with restrictions easing, the doors are open for families like Missy and Gracie Manuel to see their mom and grandmother who was the first resident in Sayre Christian Village to test positive for COVID-19.

“You just worry about your loved ones, and you know they’re in great hands here at Sayre because they do such a great job, but just being able to see her and touch her and love on her has just meant the world and makes all the difference,” Gibson’s daughter Missy Manuel said.

Because, there is just no substitute for being face to face and hand in hand.

“I’m just so thankful and glad today,” Gibson said. “I thought it would never get here, I really didn’t, I thought is this going to end or not, to see them and I love them so much.”

Families do have to follow some protocols to visit at Sayre Christian Village like getting temperatures checked, filling out a form saying you have not experienced any COVID-related symptoms, and wearing a face mask.

But, Gibson’s family says those things are well worth it.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.