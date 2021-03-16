Advertisement

The Easter Bunny is Hopping along to Fayette Mall

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Easter Bunny is coming back to Fayette Mall From Friday, March 19 through Saturday, April 3rd.

To prevent any spreading of COVID-19, visits will be contactless, with families sitting six feet away to ensure proper social distancing.

The Easter Bunny will be available for photos in the Dillard’s Court during the following times:

  • Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Set Closed on Easter Sunday

All guests must schedule their visit an online reservation platform, which can be found through this link.

For those unable to see the Easter Bunny in person, there is new virtual option where you can design your own photos online through the same link.

All visitors must wear masks before and after visits, but are permitted to remove them during the photo.

Fayette Mall’s usual Easter events are canceled this year, including the Easter Bunny arrival party, pet photos, and Bunny Cares.

