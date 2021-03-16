Advertisement

Tinder to let users run background checks on dates

For a yet-to-be-determined price, Tinder users will be able to do a background check on a potential date.
For a yet-to-be-determined price, Tinder users will be able to do a background check on a potential date.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) - Feeling uneasy about your future Tinder date?

For a yet-to-be-determined price, Tinder users will be able to do a background check on a potential date. The online dating site is integrating the feature later this year.

Users would just need a first name and phone number or a full name to do the check.

The feature will pull a person’s criminal history by collecting public records, like arrests, reports of violence, abuse and restraining orders.

Tinder says testing of the new feature will take place in the coming months.

Match Group, Inc., Tinder’s parent company, will likely roll it out on its other platforms, OkCupid, Hinge, and Match.

