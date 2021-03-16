Titans sign Bud Dupree to multi-year deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says the Tennessee Titans have tried to improve their anemic pass rush with their first two free agent deals, agreeing to terms with linebacker Bud Dupree and defensive lineman Denico Autry.

It’s $16.5M a year for Bud Dupree on a multi-year deal. https://t.co/vhpkZCf6nL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

The Titans also agreed to terms with offensive tackle Kendall Lamm. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deals cannot become official until the league’s business year starts on Wednesday.

Tennessee didn’t get a single sack out of their big free agent signees a year ago in Vic Beasley and Jadeveon Clowney.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.