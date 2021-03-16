Gov. Beshear reports COVID-19 outbreak in eastern Ky. nursing home, appears to be new variant

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor says a COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at a nursing home in eastern Kentucky. There are 41 cases reported, including five residents that have been hospitalized. Dr. Steven Stack says 30% of vaccinated individuals are symptomatic and 83% of the unvaccinated at the nursing home are showing symptoms. He says the vaccination has reduced symptomatic disease. One of the five residents in the hospital has been vaccinated.

They say it appears to be a different variant from the United Kingdom, Brazil, or South African strain. Dr. Stack says it is the same cluster that they are doing some research on. The name of the facility in eastern Kentucky where this new variant has been detected is not available at this time. The governor says they’re working to identify the facility and better hold of the situation.

Governor Beshear reported 819 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 417,412 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.87 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 122 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 24 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 5,029.

As of Tuesday, 459 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 110 are in the ICU, and 59 are on ventilators. At least 48,802 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Gov. Beshear also says Kentucky is monitoring the situation of an Ebola outbreak in two African countries. He says 11 Kentuckians have been in one of those two countries. However they don’t believe there to be significant risk to spreading here. But they are keeping an eye.

NEW | Gov. Beshear says Kentucky is monitoring the situation of an Ebola outbreak in two African countries.



He says 11 Kentuckians have been in one of those two countries. However they don’t believe there to be significant risk to spreading here. But they are keeping an eye. pic.twitter.com/eQ7GWuhm1e — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) March 16, 2021

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.