‘We were drowning before the floods came’: Christian Appalachian Project donates supplies to Breathitt County

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Supplies are continuing to pour into mountains, two weeks after historic flooding across the region. Many of the donates are being dropped off in Breathitt County, one of the hardest-hit areas during the flooding.

“Prior to even the flood coming, they’ve lost all their supplies they’ve lost their food their freezers and then they’re trying to make up for the heat bills for that whole week prior to the flood,” said community member Nan Herald who partners with the Christian Appalachian Project.

In the last two weeks, Christian Appalachian Project’s (CAP) Operation Sharing has distributed about 20 semi truckloads filled with supplies across more than 12 counties hit by floodwaters.

“We do this every day whether there is a disaster or not. We’re trying to help and do our part with poverty,” said Aaron Thoms, manager of CAP’s Operation Sharing warehouse in Paintsville. “We’re not everybody’s source for everything but anything that we ever get donated to us we push it back out to the community.”

Monday, Operation Sharing pulled up the Kentucky National Guard Armory in Jackson with another truckload of supplies. The National Guard helped unload the supplies, and they are letting Herald use some of their space to store the items.

“They are here to show they are going to keep coming so when everything else is gone when everybody else is gone CAP will be here,” said Herald.

Operation Sharing’s first donation early on in the flooding was mostly diapers, food, cleaning supplies, toiletries, etc. but Monday’s delivery was mostly furniture to help families take their next steps.

“There is some of that out there that we are still helping different places that’s been a little harder to reach or a little further out but now we’re moving into maybe rebuilding like furniture or anything that they could use inside. Sometimes we have building supplies that we’re sharing with them.”,” said Thoms.

Herald, with the help of her partners, will distribute the supplies to those with the greatest need in the area. She told WYMT, she never knows what all will be on the truck of donations and some of the supplies may not be needed for several weeks or months.

“There is no limit, there is no bounds and miles of who is going to be served and there’s no questions. We know who you are and we know what you’re doing and we’re going to help you to provide the support that you need for your community. It doesn’t have to be in the bounds of Breathitt County,” said Herald.

Herald says one of the biggest needs in the area is tarps, tents, storage containers and ropes.

Operating Sharing will donate additional loads to Bath and Pike Counties this week, as well as Clay, Wolf and Lawrence Counties next week.

