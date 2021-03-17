Advertisement

47 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lexington

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday, March 16.

No new deaths were reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 33,001. The city’s death toll is 245. The health department says the city’s 7-day rolling average is 42 cases.

The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County out of the red zone with 12.8 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

[Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases]

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19, especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Statewide, there have been 417,412 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 5,029 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports COVID-19 outbreak in eastern Ky. nursing home, appears to be new variant
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
According to the Anderson News, a tanker filled with 6,000 gallons of milk tipped over this...
Tanker filled with 6K gallons of milk tips over in Kentucky
Do you bank with Wells Fargo? You'll likely get your stimulus payment on Wednesday.
Stimulus payments won’t hit some bank accounts until Wednesday

Latest News

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rory Taylor
Salute to Seniors: Rory Taylor from Williamstown Sr. High
Strong to severe storms possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong to severe thunderstorms possible
The Mountain Parkway back open after attempts to pull truck from the Red River.
Westbound lanes of Mountain Parkway back open after attempts to pull truck from the Red River