Advertisement

Despite five homers, UK falls to Murray State 13-8

T.J. Collett hit a pair of homers in the loss.
Kentucky loses to Murray State.
Kentucky loses to Murray State.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - T.J. Collett hit a pair of homers, Oraj Anu blasted a 440-foot home run and Kentucky hit five homers, but it wasn’t enough Tuesday night in a 13-8 loss to in-state foe Murray State.

Collett has now homered in four consecutive games for the second time in his career. He now has 32 career home runs, moving him into 13th on the school’s all-time list and he remains in the top 10 among active Division I players. He leads the team with 18 RBI.

The Wildcats (11-3) were buried by Murray State’s seven-run sixth inning.

The Cats battled back to within 11-8 on John Rhodes and Collett’s back-to-back blasts but could get no closer.

UK now will look to re-group before opening Southeastern Conference play vs. Missouri on Friday. It will be the first time the program has started conference play at home since the 2012 season.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports COVID-19 outbreak in eastern Ky. nursing home, appears to be new variant
File image
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Richmond
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky’s COVID-19 death total passes 5K
Photo: WKYT/Nick Oliver
Lexington, KY police officer resigns after using N-word, going into home unauthorized

Latest News

Scott Co. tops Bryan Station.
Scott Co. tops Bryan Station, advances to 42nd District finals
Lafayette beats Lexington Catholic.
Lafayette eliminates Lexington Catholic in district tournament
UK wins its 2021 home opener.
Peyton’s three-run blast carries No. 9 Kentucky past EKU 6-5
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash