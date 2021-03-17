Despite five homers, UK falls to Murray State 13-8

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - T.J. Collett hit a pair of homers, Oraj Anu blasted a 440-foot home run and Kentucky hit five homers, but it wasn’t enough Tuesday night in a 13-8 loss to in-state foe Murray State.

Collett has now homered in four consecutive games for the second time in his career. He now has 32 career home runs, moving him into 13th on the school’s all-time list and he remains in the top 10 among active Division I players. He leads the team with 18 RBI.

The Wildcats (11-3) were buried by Murray State’s seven-run sixth inning.

The Cats battled back to within 11-8 on John Rhodes and Collett’s back-to-back blasts but could get no closer.

UK now will look to re-group before opening Southeastern Conference play vs. Missouri on Friday. It will be the first time the program has started conference play at home since the 2012 season.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.