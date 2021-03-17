‘Devastating’ walking into Kentucky church after vandalism, sheriff’s office says

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Powell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for answers after vandals destroyed the inside of the South Fork Church of God.

The sheriff’s office didn’t post much information on Facebook, but they did share photos of the damage:

You can see the pews are flipped over, walls ripped apart, and pages were torn out of hymnals. Everything from the church is scattered on the floor.

Investigators say it was devastating to walk in and see all the damage. On Facebook, they called this a senseless crime and they’re hoping to find the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Powell County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 606-663-2226 or 606-663-4116.

