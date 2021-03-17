Advertisement

Health officials: Too early to tell how serious new Kentucky COVID-19 variant is

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A new COVID-19 variant has been detected is in Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday an eastern Kentucky nursing home is dealing with an outbreak with 41 people testing positive for the variant. The governor says it is not any of the variants we know about from the UK, South African and Brazil.

Beshear says 27 residents and 14 staff have tested positive. Of the 41 people infected, 30 percent of those vaccinated showed symptoms, but 83 percent of those not vaccinated showed symptoms.

Five people have been sent to the hospital. One was vaccinated, the other four were not. Experts believe an unvaccinated person brought the new variant into the facility.

With this new variant in eastern Kentucky, state officials and health experts are stressing the importance of COVID-19 vaccines. They say getting vaccinated involves not only you, but other people.

Health officials say it’s too early to tell just how serious this variant is. They say it does not appear to be one of the common variants seen in the UK, South Africa, or Brazil.

“What we do know is that some of the major variants going on at a worldwide level were still protected from those with the vaccines that are available,” said Dr. Greg Repass with Baptist Health. “It just further emphasizes that our best thing to do right now facing these new variants, and facing this uncertainty, is to emphasize vaccination, masking, social distancing, hand washing. All those things.”

In this eastern Kentucky nursing home, Beshear says only 48 percent of health workers have been vaccinated and only 85 percent of residents.

Officials say getting vaccinated reduces your chances of getting sick and being hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports COVID-19 outbreak in eastern Ky. nursing home, appears to be new variant
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
According to the Anderson News, a tanker filled with 6,000 gallons of milk tipped over this...
Tanker filled with 6K gallons of milk tips over in Kentucky
Tuesday marks a big deadline for lawmakers. It’s the last day they can pass legislation that...
Lawmakers pass school choice, teacher pension bills

Latest News

Health department officials tell us the vaccine rollout is going well in the city. In fact,...
LFCHD officials say vaccine rollout in Lexington is going well
The Powell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for answers after vandals destroyed the inside of...
‘Devastating’ walking into Kentucky church after vandalism, sheriff’s office says
The Powell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for answers after vandals destroyed the inside of...
South Fork Church of God vandalism
File image
Pedestrian flown to hospital after being hit by SUV on highway