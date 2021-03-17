Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong to severe thunderstorms possible

Strong to severe storms possible
Strong to severe storms possible(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A big-time system will be moving in and bringing a chance of some stronger storms.

It looks like temperatures will once again reach the low to mid 70s out ahead of this next big system. Our numbers will really climb in every regard. From thunderstorm chances to daytime temperatures, everything is climbing for today.

The first wave of thunderstorms will arrive later. Some of those might be strong. it will spill over into the early morning hours on Thursday. I also think we could see even more during the afternoon and evening hours. Especially, in southeastern Kentucky.

Threats include:

- Non-thunderstorm winds around 30-40MPH

- Severe storms with winds in excess of 60MPH

- Some large hail will be possible

This system is certainly one to watch.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports COVID-19 outbreak in eastern Ky. nursing home, appears to be new variant
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
According to the Anderson News, a tanker filled with 6,000 gallons of milk tipped over this...
Tanker filled with 6K gallons of milk tips over in Kentucky
Do you bank with Wells Fargo? You'll likely get your stimulus payment on Wednesday.
Stimulus payments won’t hit some bank accounts until Wednesday

Latest News

severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Threat Ahead
We are getting closer and closer to the official start of Spring. Strong storms could get going...
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
After temperatures spike, strong storm chances increase.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Warm temperatures lead the way for Spring storms
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Milder Air After The Rain