Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong to severe thunderstorms possible

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A big-time system will be moving in and bringing a chance of some stronger storms.

It looks like temperatures will once again reach the low to mid 70s out ahead of this next big system. Our numbers will really climb in every regard. From thunderstorm chances to daytime temperatures, everything is climbing for today.

The first wave of thunderstorms will arrive later. Some of those might be strong. it will spill over into the early morning hours on Thursday. I also think we could see even more during the afternoon and evening hours. Especially, in southeastern Kentucky.

Threats include:

- Non-thunderstorm winds around 30-40MPH

- Severe storms with winds in excess of 60MPH

- Some large hail will be possible

This system is certainly one to watch.

