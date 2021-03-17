Advertisement

Lafayette eliminates Lexington Catholic in district tournament

Anaya Brown and Olivia Cathers combined for 27 points.
Lafayette beats Lexington Catholic.
Lafayette beats Lexington Catholic.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Anaya Brown and Olivia Cathers combined for 27 points and Lafayette beat Lexington Catholic 54-47 Tuesday night to advance to the 43rd District title game.

The Generals will play the Tates Creek-Dunbar winner Friday night at Lafayette High School.

Lexington Catholic ends its season with an 11-7 record. Ariel West led the Knights Tuesday with 13 points off the bench.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports COVID-19 outbreak in eastern Ky. nursing home, appears to be new variant
File image
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Richmond
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky’s COVID-19 death total passes 5K
Photo: WKYT/Nick Oliver
Lexington, KY police officer resigns after using N-word, going into home unauthorized

Latest News

Scott Co. tops Bryan Station.
Scott Co. tops Bryan Station, advances to 42nd District finals
UK wins its 2021 home opener.
Peyton’s three-run blast carries No. 9 Kentucky past EKU 6-5
Kentucky loses to Murray State.
Despite five homers, UK falls to Murray State 13-8
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash