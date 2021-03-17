Lafayette eliminates Lexington Catholic in district tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Anaya Brown and Olivia Cathers combined for 27 points and Lafayette beat Lexington Catholic 54-47 Tuesday night to advance to the 43rd District title game.

The Generals will play the Tates Creek-Dunbar winner Friday night at Lafayette High School.

Lexington Catholic ends its season with an 11-7 record. Ariel West led the Knights Tuesday with 13 points off the bench.

