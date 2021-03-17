Advertisement

LFCHD officials say vaccine rollout in Lexington is going well

By Jim Stratman
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The vaccination effort continues in Lexington.

Wednesday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is having a vaccination clinic at Consolidated Baptist Church.

Health department officials tell us the vaccine rollout is going well in the city. In fact, they’ve opened up their vaccination sites to include people in Phase 1C, and they’re encouraging everyone who’s eligible to get a vaccine shot.

“We have around 800 people scheduled to get their vaccination today, and today’s clinic took a little longer to fill than normal, which is actually a great thing,” said Christina King with the health department.

King says that means more people are going out and getting their vaccinations at other sites here in Lexington and in the surrounding communities.

King says that officials aren’t necessarily worried about the long time to fill up slots and says that work out at Consolidated Baptist Church continues to move smoothly.

“Everyone seems to really be pulling together, no matter where you get your vaccination at. From what we’re hearing, especially at our clinics everyone is working together to get people through as quickly and efficiently as possible,” King said. “Everyone is very happy and eager to work together and make this the smoothest it can possibly be.”

Health department officials say they’ll open up more slots on Monday morning once they know how many vaccines they’ll have for the week.

