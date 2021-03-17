Advertisement

Pedestrian flown to hospital after being hit by SUV on highway

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A pedestrian was flown to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on a highway in Knox County.

The Barbourville Police Department says it happened Tuesday night on N US Highway 25E just before the N 11 intersection.

Police say 67-year-old Mertie P. Owens, of Heidrick, Ky., was crossing the southbound lanes, from the emergency lane toward the median, when he walked into the path of an SUV.

Owens was airlifted to the Knox County Hospital helipad. There’s no word on his current condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The accident is still under investigation.

