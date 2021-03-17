Advertisement

Peyton’s three-run blast carries No. 9 Kentucky past EKU 6-5

UK wins its 2021 home opener.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tied 3-3, Mallory Peyton blasted a three-run homer in the fourth inning to lead No. 9 Kentucky past Eastern Kentucky 6-5 Tuesday night in its home opener.

Peyton’s homer was her sixth of the season. EKU would hit a two-run shot in the sixth to pull within one, but senior Autumn Humes closed out the game in the circle to protect the win.

Kentucky (21-2, 1-2 SEC) has now won 15 straight against the Colonels dating back to 2006. The Wildcats visit Bowling Green Wednesday night.

