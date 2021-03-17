Pfizer pediatric vaccine trial to begin this summer in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The COVID-19 vaccine distribution is well on its way in the United States, but many people may be wondering if there is any new information on the vaccine for children.

Moderna announced Tuesday children 6 months to 11 years old have received the first doses in its latest trial.

In Kentucky, a Pfizer pediatric study will begin this summer. Kentucky Pediatric & Adult Research in Bardstown will organize it, as they already have a Pfizer vaccine trial with adults and older children.

COO Marty Osbourn said they are very proud of the staff’s long hours and detailed work to make the studies happen.

“In the initial trial,” Osbourn said, “we included 12 to 15 year olds and of course, the 16 and 17-year-olds were included with the original emergency use authorization.”

Dr. Casey Lewis of Pediatrics of Bullitt County has three sons; her oldest, who is 13, was part of the initial Bardstown Pfizer trial.

She said she heard about the opportunity in a medical Facebook group.

“Literally, as soon as I saw the post, I got on the phone and called to get my oldest son signed up,” she said with a smile.

Lewis added she has a feeling confidence in the efficacy and safety of the coronavirus vaccine.

“If the vaccine is the end game, I want to do whatever I can to get it to as many people as possible,” she said.

However, Lewis’ son was not quite as excited about the trial as she is.

“You know, no,” she laughed. “If you ever try to give a teenager a shot, none of them love it, right? But I did make it his decision.”

Lewis said her son said yes to the vaccine trial in order to get back to sports, other activities, and his friends. He is now fully vaccinated.

“I can tell they’re excited, so that helps me be excited about it,” Louisville Life Coach of Power House Moms Sara Riley, a mom of two kids under 12, told WAVE 3 News.

Riley said she was pleasantly surprised to hear the interest her son, 11, and her daughter, 8, had in the vaccine conversation. She also believes her children are paying attention and to what’s going on in the world and want to get back to their pre-COVID lives after nearly a year of being inside.

“The other day, when I was able to get the vaccine and my daughter was [asking] ‘When do I get to get it?” Riley said, “I was like, that is a really good question.”

Early 2022, is the likely timeframe for most children under 12 to get vaccine distribution, but for several kids in Kentucky, it will be much sooner, Osbourn said.

“We will begin enrolling in our Bardstown office in June in our pediatric age group,” he said.

Lewis said her young children are already on the waiting list, adding with a laugh that her 5-year-old has absolutely no hesitation.

“He wanted to get rid of the ‘Rona’ and he wants the vaccine,” she said.

For more information on the pediatric trial, contact Kentucky Pediatric & Adult Research at (502) 349-1569 or email them at kpar@kpar.us.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.