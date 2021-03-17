Positive signs during pandemic have live events resuming and new businesses opening in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The historic building on Short Street in downtown Lexington that was the city’s oldest surviving post office will soon be its newest restaurant, Postmaster’s Pub.

“I was hoping to reopen in March of 2020, but here we are in 2021,” Owner Brian Behr said.

Formerly the spot of The Village Idiot, Behr closed the pub in late 2019 with intentions of renovating and reopening shortly after.

But, the pandemic hit and it put a hold on those plans.

“It’s just been such a strange whirlwind of uncertainty and not knowing when it’s going to end or how long it’s going to last,” Behr said. “When it first started, it was two weeks to flatten the curve and that seems crazy to even say now.”

Now a year later, Behr feels it’s the right time to open the doors with spring bringing a new sense of the old normal.

“A lot of people are getting vaccinated, a lot of people feel more comfortable, and Keeneland is right around the corner which is always our busiest time downtown,” Behr said. “I think people, after this long winter and long year, are ready to get back out.”

Rupp Arena and Central Bank Center are declaring that their year-long intermission is over too with several live events already on the calendar for March and April and more announcements expected soon for the months to come. Even the University of Kentucky confirmed commencement ceremonies will be held at Rupp.

All signs that Behr sees as positive.

“I think that things are obviously looking better and in the right direction,” Behr said. “Soon enough I think everything will be back to normal.”

Of course, there are still COVID-19 restrictions that the business and events must adhere to including capacity limits, curfews, and face mask requirements.

