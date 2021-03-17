Salute to Seniors: Rory Taylor from Williamstown Sr. High

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rory Taylor, 17, may not be a native Kentuckian, but she discovered her passion in the bluegrass state.

“Because jobs in Michigan were crummy, they moved to Kentucky and she joined the color guard,” said Kathy LaForest, Rory’s grandmother. “She also joined the band. She didn’t do as well with that. But color guard is her thing.”

As you can imagine, the pandemic put a damper on Rory’s dreams of taking the field and performing as a senior. But her grandmother says she’s made the best of a bad situation. In addition to working a part-time job, Rory has kept up her grades through virtual learning. She’s already been accepted to Morehead State University.

“For a while, she thought about being a real estate agent and taking accounting. Last I heard she was interested in doing something with public relations.”

No matter the path Rory ultimately takes, LaForest feels confident she’ll be successful.

“She’s a wonderful granddaughter, I’m very proud of her. She’s worked very hard with all of her classes, plus having a job, and helping her parents around the house. She is not a lazy kid, she’s a good kid.”

