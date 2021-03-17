Advertisement

Scott Co. tops Bryan Station, advances to 42nd District finals

Maleiyah Moore and Kenady Tompkins combined for 41 points.
Scott Co. tops Bryan Station.
Scott Co. tops Bryan Station.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Maleiyah Moore and Kenady Tompkins combined for 41 points and Scott County beat Bryan Station 56-45 Tuesday night to advance to the 42nd District title game.

The Cardinals (9-8) will face the winner between Sayre and Douglass Friday night at Bryan Station in the district championship.

Bryan Station ends its season with a 6-11 record.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports COVID-19 outbreak in eastern Ky. nursing home, appears to be new variant
File image
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Richmond
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky’s COVID-19 death total passes 5K
Photo: WKYT/Nick Oliver
Lexington, KY police officer resigns after using N-word, going into home unauthorized

Latest News

Lafayette beats Lexington Catholic.
Lafayette eliminates Lexington Catholic in district tournament
UK wins its 2021 home opener.
Peyton’s three-run blast carries No. 9 Kentucky past EKU 6-5
Kentucky loses to Murray State.
Despite five homers, UK falls to Murray State 13-8
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash