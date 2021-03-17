Scott Co. tops Bryan Station, advances to 42nd District finals
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Maleiyah Moore and Kenady Tompkins combined for 41 points and Scott County beat Bryan Station 56-45 Tuesday night to advance to the 42nd District title game.
The Cardinals (9-8) will face the winner between Sayre and Douglass Friday night at Bryan Station in the district championship.
Bryan Station ends its season with a 6-11 record.
