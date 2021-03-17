Advertisement

Trump assures supporters that COVID-19 vaccination is safe

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump again urged people to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, saying he would recommend vaccination to “a lot of people that don’t want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me.”

In an interview Tuesday night on Fox News, Trump acknowledged that people were free to decide for themselves whether they would be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also. But it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works,” he said.

Republican opposition to receiving the vaccine is strong. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 42% of Republicans say they probably or definitely will not get the shot, compared with 17% of Democrats — a 25-point split.

Trump has promoted vaccination before. When he appeared Feb. 28 at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, he said, “Everybody, go get your shot.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports COVID-19 outbreak in eastern Ky. nursing home, appears to be new variant
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
According to the Anderson News, a tanker filled with 6,000 gallons of milk tipped over this...
Tanker filled with 6K gallons of milk tips over in Kentucky
Do you bank with Wells Fargo? You'll likely get your stimulus payment on Wednesday.
Stimulus payments won’t hit some bank accounts until Wednesday

Latest News

Eight are dead and a suspect is in custody following three Atlanta-area massage parlor shootings.
Massage parlor shootings in Georgia leave 8 dead, many of Asian descent
FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a leaning sign sits in front of the Kay Bailey...
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
Rory Taylor
Salute to Seniors: Rory Taylor from Williamstown Sr. High
Strong to severe storms possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong to severe thunderstorms possible