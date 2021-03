LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - New questions about vaccine efficacy are being raised following Gov. Beshear’s announcement of a COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in Eastern Kentucky.

How effective are the current vaccines against new, more contagious strains of COVID-19?

Here’s how the state answers this question:

Scientists are working to learn more about these variants to better understand how easily they might be transmitted and the effectiveness of currently authorized vaccines against them. Early data shows that the first two vaccines may not be as effective but still provide very good protection from severe COVID19 disease and that makes... the vaccines definitely worth getting. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was studied in a clinical trial in South Africa, where a COVID-19 variant is circulating. In this trial, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was found to be 64% effective in preventing moderate to severe infection.

