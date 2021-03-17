Advertisement

Westbound lanes of Mountain Parkway back open after attempts to pull truck from the Red River

By Paige Noel
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Updated, 3/17 01:00 a.m.

KYTC District 10 posted an update on the situation shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, telling people that the westbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway are back open.

They say crews were unable to remove the truck from the river.

Original Story, 3/16 10:25 p.m.

The westbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway is closed in Powell County.

KYTC District 10 posted on Facebook that a truck crashed into the Red River.

The road is closed past exit 18 in Clay City for the recovery effort.

We do not know of any injuries at this time.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports COVID-19 outbreak in eastern Ky. nursing home, appears to be new variant
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
According to the Anderson News, a tanker filled with 6,000 gallons of milk tipped over this...
Tanker filled with 6K gallons of milk tips over in Kentucky
Do you bank with Wells Fargo? You'll likely get your stimulus payment on Wednesday.
Stimulus payments won’t hit some bank accounts until Wednesday

Latest News

Pfizer pediatric vaccine trial to begin this summer in Kentucky
Pfizer pediatric vaccine trial to begin this summer in Kentucky
Scott Co. tops Bryan Station.
Scott Co. tops Bryan Station, advances to 42nd District finals
Owner Brian Behr said he is still hiring and working to get to full staff, but he plans to open...
Positive signs during pandemic have live events resuming and new businesses opening in Lexington
UK wins its 2021 home opener.
Peyton’s three-run blast carries No. 9 Kentucky past EKU 6-5