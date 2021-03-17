Westbound lanes of Mountain Parkway back open after attempts to pull truck from the Red River

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Updated, 3/17 01:00 a.m.

KYTC District 10 posted an update on the situation shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, telling people that the westbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway are back open.

They say crews were unable to remove the truck from the river.

Original Story, 3/16 10:25 p.m.

The westbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway is closed in Powell County.

KYTC District 10 posted on Facebook that a truck crashed into the Red River.

The road is closed past exit 18 in Clay City for the recovery effort.

We do not know of any injuries at this time.

