Teen facing charges after cyclist killed in Lexington hit-and-run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A teenager is now facing charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Lexington.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on the inner loop of New Circle Road at Meadow Lane.

A man hit by a car while riding his bike. Witnesses told police a light-colored passenger car hit the cyclist and then sped away.

Police said the victim, 40-year-old Randy Lee Baker, was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say a 17-year-old juvenile is now charged in connection with the hit-and-run.

We’re told the juvenile is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with physical evidence, no operator’s license and no insurance.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.