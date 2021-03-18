Advertisement

Teen facing charges after cyclist killed in Lexington hit-and-run

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:11 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A teenager is now facing charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Lexington.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on the inner loop of New Circle Road at Meadow Lane.

A man hit by a car while riding his bike. Witnesses told police a light-colored passenger car hit the cyclist and then sped away.

Police said the victim, 40-year-old Randy Lee Baker, was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say a 17-year-old juvenile is now charged in connection with the hit-and-run.

We’re told the juvenile is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with physical evidence, no operator’s license and no insurance.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in custody after a high-speed chase through several counties.
Murder suspect arrested after high-speed chase through several counties ends in Lexington
Samuel Baker, 22.
Suspect accused of murdering man after being asked to leave
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Photo: KYTC
Kentucky Real ID deadline approaching fast: What you need to know
Dakota Baker, 20.
Suspect arrested in connection with ‘devastating’ vandalism at Kentucky church

Latest News

Crooked Creek Christian Church partnered with the International Disaster Emergency Service to...
Volunteers build storage sheds for flood victims in Estill Co.
Lincoln Co. coach Jeff Jackson directs his defense in the Patriots' 52-50 win over West...
Lincoln Co. survives opener in Boys’ 12th Region
The woman was last seen March 12.
Deputies search for missing Laurel County woman
32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
spring
Ally Blake’s Forecast | The First Day of Spring