Doctors are seeing sicker patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we head closer to the end of the pandemic, doctors are troubled by what they are seeing. In the early months of COVID, people were encouraged to stay home, and doctor visits were discouraged. That led many people to cancel important health screenings. Now a year later, doctors tell us many of their patients are much sicker.

“I’m a very active person,” Phil Thompson said.

Into his early fifties, Phil felt very healthy and says he doesn’t get sick very often.

“I’m hard-headed about going to the doctor,” Phil said.

But when his employer, Kentucky Farm Bureau, offered an incentive to get his physical, a discount on his insurance premium, Phil agreed to it.

“Honestly, if it hadn’t been for that, I’m not sure where this would’ve ended up,” Phil said.

That’s because the physical included a PSA test. Men without a family history of prostate cancer should have a PSA test at age 50.

Phil’s PSA level came back elevated, and later a biopsy showed he had prostate cancer.

“It rocked my world because he’s my rock,” said Pam Thompson, Phil’s wife.

Pam knows something about preventive care—she’s an RN and health coach with CHI Saint Joseph who is passionate about promoting wellness. Now, her husband faced a cancer diagnosis.

“So then my nursing brain kicks in. Okay, what are we going to do, we got to make some appointments, what’s our next step,” Pam said.

Phil eventually had his prostate removed, endured radiation treatments, and is completely recovered. He credits the physical and the PSA test for saving his life.

“I get a little emotional about it,” Phil said.

But, cancer was not finished with the Thompsons.

“When something was found, it really rocked me, because I had been doing everything I was supposed to do,” Pam said.

Pam went in to have a routine physical, and her family nurse practitioner found a lump during a breast exam. Pam had annual mammograms starting at age 40.

“The benefit of seeing someone year after year is that I can pick up on subtle changes. Things that just aren’t quite like they used to be,” Dr. Julianne Ewen said.

A mammogram led to a breast cancer diagnosis. A team of doctors led Pam through surgery, chemo, and radiation. She and her husband are examples of how screenings can catch cancer before it’s too late.

But COVID stopped many people from having those screenings, and now a year later, they are sicker.

“We have had doctors say to us, ‘We have patients coming to us now, really sick, because they didn’t do anything in 2020,’” Pam said.

Dr. Ewen says she has patients who she’s had to call and ask for them to come in for their yearly physical. She says people are still hesitant or refuse to come in.

Pam was already a believer in health screenings and checkups, and now, so is her husband.

“I am just fortunate to have married a caring person. It’s not bad to be married to a nurse,” Phil said.

Phil had a family history of prostate cancer. WKYT’s Sam Dick also had a family cancer history with his father, and was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Men in that situation should start having their PSA level taken in their 40s, so you have a baseline, and then PSA tests every six months.

