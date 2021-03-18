Lexington immigration attorney talks about situation at the border

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than nine thousand unaccompanied children tried to enter the U.S. southern border in the month of February, according to Pew Research.

That number is 63 percent above the previous month. Why such an influx?

We spoke to immigration attorney Heather Hadi for some answers and how this trend affects Kentucky.

“A lot of immigration experts and advocates are calling these individuals economic refugees because that is essentially what they are,” Hadi said.

Economic refugees. Hadi uses that term because she believes most of the Central American children are fleeing poverty, gangs, corruption, drugs and some are recovering from two major hurricanes that led to huge economic loss.

“What do you think about parents that are willing to allow their children to traverse Mexico come to the border, usually with very limited communication in order to seek a better life,” Hadi said. “I mean, that just shows you how bad it is in these countries.”

It’s believed there are children as young as two up to 18 traveling to the border. When they get here, they will face border patrol and overrun detention facilities.

Their goal is to find someone they know in the states that will take them in. The office of refugee resettlement will try to connect them with loved ones.

Some of those children will end up in the commonwealth.

“Individuals who are custodians now of these unaccompanied children not only in the immigration sense but in the logistics, the power of attorney’s, how do I get them set up for school. So, it’s definitely impacting Kentuckians,” Hadi said.

In recent weeks, Hadi’s office seen unaccompanied minor cases increase 20 percent. Her office will have to prepare a child for immigration court but she has hope for a good outcome.

“There are some forms of relief that are available specifically to juveniles such as the special immigrant juvenile visa,” Hadi said.

She has a message for those that don’t want these children within our borders.

“What I tell people who might have a different view is put yourself in their shoes. If you’re in a country that is crippled by poverty and you’re seeing your children starving and suffering what would you do?” Hadi said.

Hadi believes there are about 30,000 immigrants living in Kentucky.

