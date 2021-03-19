Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Looking Good For The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a colder day taking shape across Kentucky, but that won’t last long as much milder air surges in over the weekend. This will make for a gorgeous mid-March weekend in the bluegrass state. Once into next week, we will be seeing another very active pattern taking shape.

Clouds will break from northwest to southeast through the afternoon as temps only respond into the upper 40s to near 50. Gusty winds will add a little more chill to the March air. With clean skies tonight, temps can drop deep into the 20s.

The weekend looks great with plenty of sun and temps on the rise. Highs for Saturday are mainly 55-60 and then spike into the low and middle 60s for Sunday. Soak. It. up.

Temps next week look to average above normal and may reach the 70 degree mark on more than one occasion. The threat for showers and storms will arrive as early as Tuesday afternoon and continue through the rest of the week.

