Advertisement

Explosion in Moscow suburb kills 3 people, injures 4

In this photo released by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, smoke pours from an...
In this photo released by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, smoke pours from an apartment building in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 19, 2021. At least one man died after a gas explosion in an apartment building Russian Emergency Situations officials said.(AP Photo/Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Emergency officials say an explosion in a residential building in a Moscow suburb killed three people and injured four more.

They said the blast occurred in an apartment in the Moscow suburb of Khimki on Friday morning.

It destroyed the ceilings between the two floors, shattered windows and damaged balconies of adjacent apartments.

Authorities report that two adults and a child were found dead, while four more people have been hospitalized with injuries.

The state Tass news agency reported that a gas leak could have caused the explosion. The authorities have opened a probe into the incident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in custody after a high-speed chase through several counties.
Murder suspect arrested after high-speed chase through several counties ends in Lexington
Samuel Baker, 22.
Suspect accused of murdering man after being asked to leave
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Photo: KYTC
Kentucky Real ID deadline approaching fast: What you need to know
Dakota Baker, 20.
Suspect arrested in connection with ‘devastating’ vandalism at Kentucky church

Latest News

LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
The CDC says travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated.
Pandemic air travel hits new high second day in a row
Crooked Creek Christian Church partnered with the International Disaster Emergency Service to...
Volunteers build storage sheds for flood victims in Estill Co.
Lincoln Co. coach Jeff Jackson directs his defense in the Patriots' 52-50 win over West...
Lincoln Co. survives opener in Boys’ 12th Region
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, second from right, gets pressure from Oral Roberts' Francis Lacis...
Sister Jean gets the vaccine and seat at the NCAA Tournament