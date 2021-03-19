Advertisement

Fired Lexington police officer files appeal to get his job back

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fired Lexington police officer wants his job back.

Jervis Middleton filed an appeal in circuit court Friday.

The suit alleges the city violated his rights.

He’s asking to be reinstated with back pay and benefits.

The Urban County Council voted to fire Middleton in February for giving information to racial justice protesters last summer. At the time, Middleton’s lawyer argued his client was exercising free speech and raising issues about racism within the department.

Neither the mayor’s office nor Middleton’s lawyer would comment about Friday’s appeal.

