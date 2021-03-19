Georgetown couple lucky to be alive after tree falls, crashes into home

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Some people in Scott County are cleaning up from Thursday night’s storms.

At least one home in Georgetown was severely damaged when a tree fell on it.

Just before 4 a.m. Friday, wind gusts in Georgetown clocked in around 30 mph and that’s an old tree fell onto the rental home of Jeanicia and Sean Christopher while they were in bed sleeping.

The tree pinned them.

“When it came in it fell on me,” Sean said.

They weren’t sure what fell on them at the time, but are lucky to be alive with minor injuries. As soon as they were able to get out they called for help.

”The fire truck and stuff got here, the spotlight on it and I instantly just broke down cause we could have died, we could have died,” Jeanicia said.

The home has since been condemned and the Christophers will be staying in a hotel and with their kids in the meantime.

A tree service said that they’re going to need a crane to take out the entire tree in order to remove it from the side of the home.

The landlord declined to comment on the situation.

