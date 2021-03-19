Gov. Beshear reports 731 new COVID-19 cases; more deaths revealed from state audit

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 731 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 419,872 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.40 percent positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 132 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 25 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 5,695. The state also says there are 166 new deaths revealed from the audit.

As of Friday, 463 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 101 are in the ICU, and 60 are on ventilators. At least 49,021 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“With now more than 1 million Kentuckians being vaccinated, our shot of hope has proven to be our shot of certainty for ending this pandemic,” Gov. Beshear said. “We still need everyone to continue to mask up, practice social distancing, wash your hands and get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”

