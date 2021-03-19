Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 731 new COVID-19 cases; more deaths revealed from state audit

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 731 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 419,872 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.40 percent positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 132 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 25 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 5,695. The state also says there are 166 new deaths revealed from the audit.

As of Friday, 463 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 101 are in the ICU, and 60 are on ventilators. At least 49,021 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“With now more than 1 million Kentuckians being vaccinated, our shot of hope has proven to be our shot of certainty for ending this pandemic,” Gov. Beshear said. “We still need everyone to continue to mask up, practice social distancing, wash your hands and get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in custody after a high-speed chase through several counties.
Murder suspect arrested after high-speed chase through several counties ends in Lexington
Samuel Baker, 22.
Suspect accused of murdering man after being asked to leave
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Photo: KYTC
Kentucky Real ID deadline approaching fast: What you need to know
Dakota Baker, 20.
Suspect arrested in connection with ‘devastating’ vandalism at Kentucky church

Latest News

LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
Crooked Creek Christian Church partnered with the International Disaster Emergency Service to...
Volunteers build storage sheds for flood victims in Estill Co.
Lincoln Co. coach Jeff Jackson directs his defense in the Patriots' 52-50 win over West...
Lincoln Co. survives opener in Boys’ 12th Region
The woman was last seen March 12.
Deputies search for missing Laurel County woman
32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington