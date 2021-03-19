GRC wins fourth straight district title, beats Montgomery County 73-66

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - The GRC Cardinals have grown to enjoy winning the boys’ 40th district title and did it again Thursday night beating arch-rival Montgomery County 73-66 in Paris.

Jerone Morton scored 33 points highlighted by a rim-rattling buzzer beating dunk to end the first quarter. The junior got plenty of help from Jared Wellman who had 17 and Aiden Slone who added 13 points.

“I believe in them 100% and, when the moment comes, they will step up and do what they can,” said GRC coach Josh Cook.

Morton, who broke his wrist and missed several weeks in the middle of the season, loves playing against the Indians. “We all wanted to come out here and win this and prove the point that we are good.”

Montgomery County got 17 points from guard Hagan Harrison, 14 points apiece from Rickey Lovette and Eric Morgan but the Indians were outrebounded by the Cardinals 45-25.

GRC (16-4) has won the last 14 meetings in this rivalry. Montgomery County heads to the 10th region tournament with an 11-8 record.

