Advertisement

GRC wins fourth straight district title, beats Montgomery County 73-66

Morton paces the Cardinals with 33 points
By Brian Milam
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - The GRC Cardinals have grown to enjoy winning the boys’ 40th district title and did it again Thursday night beating arch-rival Montgomery County 73-66 in Paris.

Jerone Morton scored 33 points highlighted by a rim-rattling buzzer beating dunk to end the first quarter. The junior got plenty of help from Jared Wellman who had 17 and Aiden Slone who added 13 points.

“I believe in them 100% and, when the moment comes, they will step up and do what they can,” said GRC coach Josh Cook.

Morton, who broke his wrist and missed several weeks in the middle of the season, loves playing against the Indians. “We all wanted to come out here and win this and prove the point that we are good.”

Montgomery County got 17 points from guard Hagan Harrison, 14 points apiece from Rickey Lovette and Eric Morgan but the Indians were outrebounded by the Cardinals 45-25.

GRC (16-4) has won the last 14 meetings in this rivalry. Montgomery County heads to the 10th region tournament with an 11-8 record.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in custody after a high-speed chase through several counties.
Murder suspect arrested after high-speed chase through several counties ends in Lexington
Samuel Baker, 22.
Suspect accused of murdering man after being asked to leave
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Photo: KYTC
Kentucky Real ID deadline approaching fast: What you need to know
Dakota Baker, 20.
Suspect arrested in connection with ‘devastating’ vandalism at Kentucky church

Latest News

Lincoln Co. coach Jeff Jackson directs his defense in the Patriots' 52-50 win over West...
Lincoln Co. survives opener in Boys’ 12th Region
Morehead State's Johni Broome, right, reaches a rebound before West Virginia's Miles McBride,...
No. 3 West Virginia eliminates No. 14 Morehead State 84-67
Tim Hall and Nick Spalding both scored 25 points for Dunbar in the win
Dunbar tops Lexington Catholic for the 43rd District Title
Tates Creek wins the 43rd District Tournament with a 64-60 overtime win over Lafayette
Tates Creek wins first district title since 2005
Douglass wins the 42nd District.
Douglass pulls away in 2nd half, tops Henry Clay to win 42nd District