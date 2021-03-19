Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Spring arrives with little fanfare

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Calm is a very good thing. Especially, when it is a seasonal transition.

As we make the switch from Winter to Spring, you will barely notice it happening. We’ll begin the day with temperatures around the freezing level. Our numbers will quickly climb back to normal. That doesn’t mean super warm temperatures. It just simply means that those highs will be just shy of 60 degrees.

Our temper will keep climbing through the middle of next week. There is a chance that we reach 70 or higher. If we get there, that means our highs will be more than ten degrees above normal.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

