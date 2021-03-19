John Calipari honored with Guardians of the Game Pillar Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky coach John Calipari has been named one of eight coaches who will receive the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ Guardians of the Game Pillar Award, to be handed out next month.

Calipari, along with Harvard’s Tommy Amaker and South Carolina’s Frank Martin, will be honored for heading up the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative, which helps minorities jump-start careers through practical experiences, provide opportunities to build networks and instills the values of John McLendon: integrity, education, leadership and mentorship.

Five other coaches will also be recognized: Colorado’s Tad Boyle, Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton, Michigan associate head coach, Phil Martelli, St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel and Georgia Tech assistant coach Eric Reveno.

The Guardians of the Game Pillar Award represent the NABC’s core values of advocacy, education, inclusion and leadership.

Cal was instrumental in starting the MLI after a summer of Americans facing social injustice and racial-inequality.

