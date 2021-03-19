Advertisement

John Calipari honored with Guardians of the Game Pillar Award

Calipari one of 8 coaches to receive recognition
UK Coach John Calipari Talks About Missouri Win
UK Coach John Calipari Talks About Missouri Win(WSAZ)
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky coach John Calipari has been named one of eight coaches who will receive the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ Guardians of the Game Pillar Award, to be handed out next month.

Calipari, along with Harvard’s Tommy Amaker and South Carolina’s Frank Martin, will be honored for heading up the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative, which helps minorities jump-start careers through practical experiences, provide opportunities to build networks and instills the values of John McLendon: integrity, education, leadership and mentorship.

Five other coaches will also be recognized: Colorado’s Tad Boyle, Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton, Michigan associate head coach, Phil Martelli, St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel and Georgia Tech assistant coach Eric Reveno.

The Guardians of the Game Pillar Award represent the NABC’s core values of advocacy, education, inclusion and leadership.

Cal was instrumental in starting the MLI after a summer of Americans facing social injustice and racial-inequality.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in custody after a high-speed chase through several counties.
Murder suspect arrested after high-speed chase through several counties ends in Lexington
Samuel Baker, 22.
Suspect accused of murdering man after being asked to leave
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Photo: KYTC
Kentucky Real ID deadline approaching fast: What you need to know
Dakota Baker, 20.
Suspect arrested in connection with ‘devastating’ vandalism at Kentucky church

Latest News

Lincoln Co. coach Jeff Jackson directs his defense in the Patriots' 52-50 win over West...
Lincoln Co. survives opener in Boys’ 12th Region
Morehead State's Johni Broome, right, reaches a rebound before West Virginia's Miles McBride,...
No. 3 West Virginia eliminates No. 14 Morehead State 84-67
Tim Hall and Nick Spalding both scored 25 points for Dunbar in the win
Dunbar tops Lexington Catholic for the 43rd District Title
Tates Creek wins the 43rd District Tournament with a 64-60 overtime win over Lafayette
Tates Creek wins first district title since 2005
Douglass wins the 42nd District.
Douglass pulls away in 2nd half, tops Henry Clay to win 42nd District