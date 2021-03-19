Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 3/21: University of Kentucky President Dr. Eli Capilouto

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with University of Kentucky President Dr. Eli Capilouto.

Nearly everything almost everywhere had to change fast when the pandemic took hold a year ago. At the University of Kentucky, it meant a sudden halt to in-person classes and campus activities. It also meant a virtual commencement and athletic seasons that were interrupted and shortened by COVID-19.

But it was also an opportunity for UK Healthcare to respond to a crisis, learn through research and even take part in trials that led the way on vaccines.

Now things are looking up. University president Dr. Eli Capilouto has approved in-person graduations this May and a return to normal for the fall semester.

President Capilouto joins us to discuss those decisions, reflect on the past year and more.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in custody after a high-speed chase through several counties.
Murder suspect arrested after high-speed chase through several counties ends in Lexington
Samuel Baker, 22.
Suspect accused of murdering man after being asked to leave
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Photo: KYTC
Kentucky Real ID deadline approaching fast: What you need to know
Dakota Baker, 20.
Suspect arrested in connection with ‘devastating’ vandalism at Kentucky church

Latest News

LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
Crooked Creek Christian Church partnered with the International Disaster Emergency Service to...
Volunteers build storage sheds for flood victims in Estill Co.
Lincoln Co. coach Jeff Jackson directs his defense in the Patriots' 52-50 win over West...
Lincoln Co. survives opener in Boys’ 12th Region
The woman was last seen March 12.
Deputies search for missing Laurel County woman
32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington