Kentucky Newsmakers 3/21: University of Kentucky President Dr. Eli Capilouto

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with University of Kentucky President Dr. Eli Capilouto.

Nearly everything almost everywhere had to change fast when the pandemic took hold a year ago. At the University of Kentucky, it meant a sudden halt to in-person classes and campus activities. It also meant a virtual commencement and athletic seasons that were interrupted and shortened by COVID-19.

But it was also an opportunity for UK Healthcare to respond to a crisis, learn through research and even take part in trials that led the way on vaccines.

Now things are looking up. University president Dr. Eli Capilouto has approved in-person graduations this May and a return to normal for the fall semester.

President Capilouto joins us to discuss those decisions, reflect on the past year and more.

