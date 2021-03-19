Kentucky Real ID deadline approaching fast: What you need to know

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State officials reminded Kentuckians on Thursday not to wait until the last minute to get a Real ID if they may need one; the deadline is Oct. 1.

“Kentucky is a voluntary state, so no one is required to get Real ID, but we do want to encourage them to understand the reasons why they may want a Real ID, that way it is available to them when they need it,” Matt Cole, the commissioner of Kentucky’s Department of Vehicle Registration, said.

Those who plan to fly on commercial, domestic flights, enter restricted federal buildings or go onto a military base on Oct. 1 and after will need a Real ID.

“The Real ID is the [Department of Homeland Security’s] program, and really the act was put in place to raise the security standards on the ID itself,” Mark Howell, a regional TSA spokesperson, said. “We wanted to raise the baseline for not only what’s on the ID itself, but the background paperwork that is provided when you go to get the license as well,” he added. “Having that makes the whole system a bit more secure.”

There are several differences between the traditional Kentucky license and the Real ID, but one of the most noticeable might be the star in the upper right hand corner of the Real ID.

There are currently 15 regional Real ID offices open across the state of Kentucky, and two of those offices are in Louisville: one in Hurstbourne and the other at Bowman Field.

Many locations are not fully staffed due to COVID-19 restrictions, so those looking to get a Real ID are encouraged to make an appointment on this website.

“Some locations are busier than others, so we encourage people not to get locked in to one location, but check several other locations around them,” Cole said. “Usually there is (an appointment) at most locations within a couple of days. For the busiest offices it may be a couple of weeks.”

Those who plan to get a Real ID will need to bring a few items when having one made: proof of identity, proof of social security, and two ways to prove residency. Read more about the documentation requirements here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.