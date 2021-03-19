Advertisement

Lexington COVID-19 site reopens after previous billing issues

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Mayor’s Office announced Friday that COVID-19 testing will restart at Bluegrass Community & Technical College Newtown Campus on Wednesday, March 24.

“We are thrilled to reopen our BCTC testing location,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “Testing is still an important part of fighting COVID-19, and this is an opportunity to support our schools, as they try to safely maintain in-person classes. We’ve started a new testing partnership with Wild Health, which will allow free, drive-up access for anyone who needs to be tested for COVID-19.”

The site had been closed due to concerns over potential billing problems, which have now been resolved.

Starting Wednesday, the site will be available without the need for an appointment. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

