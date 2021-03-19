Lexington teacher develops blood clots due to COVID-19, raises awareness of this complication

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - March is Blood Clot Awareness Month, and it’s information that doctors are pushing even more during the pandemic because people who have COVID-19 are at an increased risk of developing blood clots.

For many people who test positive for COVID-19, their symptoms can mimic the flu. But, not for Shannon Cox.

“Never once did I hear anybody say you could develop blood clots,” Cox said.

It started as discomfort in her arm.

“I really kind of thought I slept on it wrong and damaged my arm somehow,” Cox said. “So even at that point, I wasn’t thinking blood clot.”

But, two days later Cox landed in the emergency room with blood clots throughout her arm and into her chest.

“They said you have one vein that’s not affected, that’s how your blood is moving right now,” Cox said.

“This could have been a life threatening problem,” Vascular Surgeon Dr. Nick Abedi said. “The clot is so large if any of the clot were to break off, it could have gone to the heart and lungs and that would have been a pulmonary embolism and a lot of times that’s fatal unfortunately.”

Dr. Abedi used a new technology called the Indigo Lightning 12 to remove the clots.

“In the past, when there was a lot of clot, we would have to use medications but those medications themselves have a very high risk of causing bleeding elsewhere,” Dr. Abedi said. “Having this catheter and being able to remove the clot is eliminating potential risks from using medications.”

“It was worse being quarantined away from my family, that was a bigger pain than this,” Cox said about the procedure and recovery.

For Cox, it was a relatively easy fix only because she caught it in time.

“As bad as it got, it could have ended very differently,” Cox said. “Everything could have ended for me at that point.”

In raising awareness that blood clots can happen due to COVID-19, doctors say it’s important to pay attention to the mild symptoms, like discomfort and swelling in arms or legs, numbness in your face, and even difficulty talking, so blood clots can be caught quickly and not cause permanent and life-threatening damage.

