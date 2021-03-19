Murder suspect arrested after high-speed chase through several counties ends in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Neighbors in the Gerald Drive area described the end of a multi-county high speed chase this afternoon as “a whole bunch of madness.” Lexington police arrested a murder suspect they’ve been looking for since December.

“I was leaving my mom’s house and saw about 20 police cars go right past me. Flying. So I figured I’d go see what’s going on,” witness James Curry said.

Curry wasn’t alone in this. The Winburn neighborhood was full of worried people as kids were getting off school buses and folks were trying to get home after work. But dozens of police cruisers chasing after a driver, first in his car, then on foot, had everyone concerned.

“My mom’s close by, so it worries me a lot. I’m glad I was out by this way when all this happened,” Curry said.

Lexington police say 23-year-old Caelan Gills ran from police, first in Louisville. Then he was chased by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, who spotted him on 64-eastbound before he was finally stopped and arrested by Lexington police on Gerald Drive.

23-year-old Caelan Gills (Lexington Police Department)

Gills is the suspect in the December murder of 20-year-old Ja’quis Ray. Ray was inside his vehicle in the Woodhill Food Mart, when police say Gills shot him, also shooting and hurting a 20-year-old woman.

“I thought something was terribly, terribly wrong,” Curry said.

A high-speed chase through several counties, ending with police catching and arresting a murder suspect they’ve been after for months.

Lexington Police say Gills has been charged with Murder, Fleeing and Evading in the first and second degrees and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.