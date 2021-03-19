Advertisement

Scott County coroner, retired KSP trooper facing federal indictment

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County Coroner John Goble is now facing federal charges tied to guns and ammo stolen from Kentucky State Police.

Retired KSP Trooper Michael Crawford is also named in the indictment.

According to the indictment, Goble and Crawford bought KSP-owned guns and later sold them in 2017. They’re also accused of buying thousands of dollars worth of ammo.

Goble and Crawford are each facing two counts of conspiring to commit theft.

State charges are still pending against them.

WKYT has previously reported Goble entered a not guilty plea for those charges.

Goble and Crawford expected in court April 12th.

