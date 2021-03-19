Advertisement

Suspect accused of murdering man after being asked to leave

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead and another is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Pulaski County.

The sheriff’s office says they were called late Thursday night to a home on Faubush-Norfleet Road in Nancy, Ky.

The caller, Ronald Baker, authorities his son, 22-year-old Samuel Baker had shot 62-year-old Robert Claunch at the Bakers’ home.

Samuel Baker, 22.
Samuel Baker, 22.(Casey County Detention Center)

According to the sheriff’s office, Samuel came to the home and, shortly after he got there, Ronald wanted him to leave. The sheriff’s office says Ronald left the room and went into his bedroom, hoping Samuel would then leave the home.

Ronald told investigators that Claunch told Samuel to leave as his father had asked then he heard gunshots coming from the area Robert and Samuel were.

The sheriff’s office says when Ronald came back into the kitchen, he found Claunch on the floor. Ronald then called 911 and Samuel left the home.

We’re told Claunch was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says they got a warrant for Samuel and he was found in Casey County by a deputy there and he led the deputy on a chase. They say Samuel eventually got out of his vehicle and ran into the woods while armed with a handgun.

The deputy was able to arrest Samuel after chasing him and the handgun was found in the area he was arrested.

Samuel is facing a long list of charges including murder.

