UK guard Terrence Clarke declares for draft, forgoes remaining eligibility

Terrence Clarke takes a contested layup vs. Georgia Tech in Kentucky's 79-62 loss.
Terrence Clarke takes a contested layup vs. Georgia Tech in Kentucky's 79-62 loss.(Photo: UK Athletics)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky freshman guard Terrence Clarke announced Friday he plans to submit his name for the 2021 NBA Draft and forgo his remaining eligibility.

“As an adolescent, having the privilege to put on the Kentucky uniform and play in front of the BBN was always a lifelong goal of mine,” Clarke said. “Although it was hindered due to things out of my own control, the experience is something I will keep with me forever. I have grown a lot with this experience and I will never take it for granted. After discussing it with my family, I have decided to renounce my eligibility and declare for the NBA Draft. I had high expectations coming into this season and, of course, didn’t expect to be injured, which I understand is part of the game. Thank you to Coach Cal, the coaching staff and my teammates! BBN, I hope to make you all proud as a I pursue my dreams.”

Although a leg injury kept Clarke out of the entire SEC regular-season play, Clarke was one of UK’s top performers in the non-conference season.

The 6-foot-7 guard was limited to just eight games this season-- seven in non-conference play and one in the SEC Tournament-- making six starts and averaging 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Under NCAA rules, players sign with an NCAA-certified agent, submit paperwork to receive evaluations from the NBA, participate – if invited – in the NBA Draft Combine, and still return to school. Clarke intends to sign with an agent but will not return to Kentucky.

