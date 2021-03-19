Advertisement

UK prepares to expand vaccine access to meet Gov. Beshear’s goal

By Jim Stratman
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky says it will open up its vaccination effort to meet Governor Andy Beshear’s goal of allowing all Kentuckians 16 and up to get a vaccine by mid-April.

University officials say starting now, anyone in the state, regardless of the vaccine rollout phase they fall into, can and should register for an appointment at the UK clinic.

This does not mean you’ll be able to schedule an appointment right away, but it does mean that you can put your name on the list.

“Get in that schedule, get in the queue to be ready so that as we’re moving and moving quickly, we can move people into vaccinations as quickly as possible,” UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said.

The governor announced Thursday that he wanted to beat President Joe Biden’s timetable to open up vaccines to all American adults by the end of May. Governor Beshear said that by April 12, all Kentuckians 16 and older, will be able to sign up for an appointment.

In response, the UK said it would be opening up the ability for people to request a vaccine to all Kentuckians.

Invitations to schedule a vaccine will be sent out to individuals based on the phase priorities that the state has put out there.

University officials say, to this point, they’ve vaccinated more than 140,000 people.

“We’ve created a model for how to vaccinate a lot of people quickly, efficiently, effectively,” Blanton said. “I think the state has seen that model working so they’ve supplied more vaccine to us.”

Officials say that expanding the number of people who can register for a vaccine will give the university a bigger pool of people they can prioritize and it will ensure they don’t let vaccine doses go to waste.

