Advertisement

US sets another one-day record for air travel

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. has set a new one-day air travel record since the pandemic started.

The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.4 million people at airports across the country Thursday.

The previous record, set only a week ago, was 1.3 million people.

In the last seven days, more than 8.8 million people flew. This weekend is typically a popular time for travel since many schools are on spring break.

Health officials are still warning Americans to avoid travel as COVID-19 cases surge in some states.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in custody after a high-speed chase through several counties.
Murder suspect arrested after high-speed chase through several counties ends in Lexington
Samuel Baker, 22.
Suspect accused of murdering man after being asked to leave
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Photo: KYTC
Kentucky Real ID deadline approaching fast: What you need to know
Dakota Baker, 20.
Suspect arrested in connection with ‘devastating’ vandalism at Kentucky church

Latest News

LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
The CDC says travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated.
Pandemic air travel hits new high second day in a row
Crooked Creek Christian Church partnered with the International Disaster Emergency Service to...
Volunteers build storage sheds for flood victims in Estill Co.
Lincoln Co. coach Jeff Jackson directs his defense in the Patriots' 52-50 win over West...
Lincoln Co. survives opener in Boys’ 12th Region
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, second from right, gets pressure from Oral Roberts' Francis Lacis...
Sister Jean gets the vaccine and seat at the NCAA Tournament