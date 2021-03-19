Volunteers continue to help Kentuckians recover from flooding

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A crew of volunteers is working to help people recover from the flooding in eastern Kentucky.

Headquartered in Stanton, Kentucky Baptist Relief is getting help from Ohio, Missouri and other states to help people recover from the devastating floods.

Ky Baptist disaster relief is in Powell County helping flood victims recover—they are joined by volunteers from 5 other states and will be in the area through next week. More at 12 and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/cArHEdEM8q — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) March 19, 2021

Thursday, it was more insult to injury when more rain came. No more significant flooding happened, but it was a grim reminder of what happened several weeks ago.

The crews here are doing what’s called mud-out work, that’s removing the drywall and other things from inside a home so the home can dry out and be rebuilt.

Crews from Kentucky did this same kind of work following the hurricanes last summer and fall in Texas and Louisiana, now they are doing it for their neighbors.

We’re told crews will be here through the end of next week. They will also be doing work in Lee and Jackson counties along with a feeding station in some places.

Kentucky Baptist Relief is always looking for volunteers. You can find more information about that here.

