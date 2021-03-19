Advertisement

Volunteers continue to help Kentuckians recover from flooding

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A crew of volunteers is working to help people recover from the flooding in eastern Kentucky.

Headquartered in Stanton, Kentucky Baptist Relief is getting help from Ohio, Missouri and other states to help people recover from the devastating floods.

Thursday, it was more insult to injury when more rain came. No more significant flooding happened, but it was a grim reminder of what happened several weeks ago.

The crews here are doing what’s called mud-out work, that’s removing the drywall and other things from inside a home so the home can dry out and be rebuilt.

Crews from Kentucky did this same kind of work following the hurricanes last summer and fall in Texas and Louisiana, now they are doing it for their neighbors.

We’re told crews will be here through the end of next week. They will also be doing work in Lee and Jackson counties along with a feeding station in some places.

Kentucky Baptist Relief is always looking for volunteers. You can find more information about that here.

