Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Our beautiful weekend continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a rainy and stormy end to this past week, we are looking at beautiful weather ahead to continue not only this weekend but also into next week before more storms arrive.

Get ready for another cool and chilly night ahead across the Commonwealth after sunset. Temperatures will fall back into the 40s and eventually even the 30s through the overnight, with a light breeze continuing at times. Skies will also remain clear tonight, which aids in the chilly temperatures, but at least we’re staying dry.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the 30s, with some frost possible for a few areas. That frost won’t stick around for long, though, as we’ll have another day of sunny skies with only a few clouds mixed in for some. Dry conditions will persist throughout the day, with temperatures coming in back above average. Highs by the afternoon and evening are expected to reach into the lower and mid-60s.

Our dry stretch continues through the beginning of this next work week on Monday and Tuesday, but then changes will come by late Tuesday and into the middle of the week. Storm chances will gradually increase from scattered on Wednesday to a little more widespread on Thursday. Fortunately, by Friday morning, most showers will begin to clear our area just in time for next weekend. Highs next week will stay above average, with a warm-up near 70 on Monday and then mid to upper 60s lasting through Thursday.

